You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Longtime Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is challenging New York’s Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader. In the latest episode of Right Now, Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, explains why her group is pushing for Van Hollen. She argues that aggressive resistance to Trump in 2025 helped build the wave that resulted in Democrats’ huge wins in the November elections. Schumer wasn’t forcefully opposing Trump in the first few months of his second term, she argues. In contrast, she praises Van Hollen for his leadership, in particular flying to El Salvador to protest the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.