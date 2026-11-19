Ten years ago this week, Oxford Dictionaries named “post-truth” its word of the year, defining it as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” That same week, BuzzFeed News published an analysis by Craig Silverman that looked at the last three months of the 2016 presidential campaign on Facebook. Facebook users had shared, reacted to, or commented on the 20 biggest fake election stories 8,711,000 times; the 20 biggest election stories from major news outlets drew 7,367,000, though Silverman was measuring engagement with the top stories, not how many people read them. A few days earlier, Mark Zuckerberg had told an audience at a tech conference, “I think the idea that fake news on Facebook—of which it’s a very small amount of the content—influenced the election in any way is a pretty crazy idea.”

By the middle of December, Facebook had changed its tune enough to bring in outside fact-checkers from ABC News, the Associated Press, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and Snopes, and stories they debunked would carry a “disputed” notice. “We believe in giving people a voice and that we cannot become arbiters of truth ourselves, so we’re approaching this problem carefully,” Adam Mosseri, the vice president in charge of News Feed, wrote in the post announcing the change.

Fact-checking became something close to an industry, and Facebook’s parent company paid for a lot of it. In 2014, the Duke Reporters’ Lab counted 110 fact-checking projects around the world; by the end of 2022, it counted 453. When the International Fact-Checking Network surveyed 93 of its verified signatories about their 2022 finances, Meta’s fact-checking program turned out to make up 45.2 percent of their income. The Stanford Internet Observatory spent years tracking false election and vaccine claims across social media, some of it in a joint project with the University of Washington.