In a memo sent to U.S. missions abroad on December 2, 2025, the State Department told consular officers reviewing H-1B visa applications: “If you uncover evidence an applicant was responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States, you should pursue a finding that the applicant is ineligible.” Reuters had the memo first, and according to NPR, which also got a copy, officers were supposed to go through applicants’ résumés, LinkedIn profiles, and appearances in media articles looking for work in “combatting misinformation, disinformation or false narratives, fact-checking, content moderation, compliance, and trust and safety.” Per Reuters, the résumés or LinkedIn profiles of relatives accompanying an applicant were to be checked, as well.
Fact-checking!
Ten years ago this week, Oxford Dictionaries named “post-truth” its word of the year, defining it as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” That same week, BuzzFeed News published an analysis by Craig Silverman that looked at the last three months of the 2016 presidential campaign on Facebook. Facebook users had shared, reacted to, or commented on the 20 biggest fake election stories 8,711,000 times; the 20 biggest election stories from major news outlets drew 7,367,000, though Silverman was measuring engagement with the top stories, not how many people read them. A few days earlier, Mark Zuckerberg had told an audience at a tech conference, “I think the idea that fake news on Facebook—of which it’s a very small amount of the content—influenced the election in any way is a pretty crazy idea.”
By the middle of December, Facebook had changed its tune enough to bring in outside fact-checkers from ABC News, the Associated Press, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and Snopes, and stories they debunked would carry a “disputed” notice. “We believe in giving people a voice and that we cannot become arbiters of truth ourselves, so we’re approaching this problem carefully,” Adam Mosseri, the vice president in charge of News Feed, wrote in the post announcing the change.
Fact-checking became something close to an industry, and Facebook’s parent company paid for a lot of it. In 2014, the Duke Reporters’ Lab counted 110 fact-checking projects around the world; by the end of 2022, it counted 453. When the International Fact-Checking Network surveyed 93 of its verified signatories about their 2022 finances, Meta’s fact-checking program turned out to make up 45.2 percent of their income. The Stanford Internet Observatory spent years tracking false election and vaccine claims across social media, some of it in a joint project with the University of Washington.
Trump, right-wing sites like Gateway Pundit, and groups like Live Action spent the next decade going after all of it, with help from Republicans in Congress and both Trump administrations. The go-to argument against fact-checkers became that fact-checking is censorship, and it worked—less on the fact-checkers themselves, many of whom are still publishing, than on the platforms that used to put their work in front of people.
The day Facebook announced its fact-checking partners, Breitbart’s headline read, “Facebook to Label ‘Fake News’ With Help of Partisan ‘Fact Checkers,’” and the Daily Caller went with “Facebook Using Unreliable Liberal Fact-Checker to Fight ‘Fake News.’” The complaint from the big right-wing sites was that the referees were liberal. (One small conservative blog did go further that day, describing Facebook as the site “increasingly known as the ‘world’s most dangerous censor.’”) Facebook crumbled under pressure from the right, and added the conservative site The Weekly Standard as a fact-checker. Eventually, the Tucker Carlson–founded right-wing website The Daily Caller was added, as well.
Calling a fact-check “censorship” got results in 2019, in a fight over a pair of videos from the anti-abortion group Live Action that claimed that “abortion is never medically necessary.” Three doctors wrote a fact-check for Health Feedback that called the videos “inaccurate” and pointed to “certain medical conditions such as placenta previa and HELLP syndrome,” which, it said, can make an abortion necessary to save a woman’s life. Facebook acted on the rating at the end of August, telling Live Action it was limiting the page’s reach “because of repeated sharing of false news.”
Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Kevin Cramer, and Mike Braun wrote to Mark Zuckerberg on September 11: “Yet again, Facebook’s pattern of censorship has reared its ugly head.” The fact-check came down that same Wednesday, and a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, “While the IFCN investigates, we are removing the relevant fact checks and have communicated this to the members of the US Senate who brought this specific concern to our attention.” When the International Fact-Checking Network finished its review, it faulted two of the reviewers for not disclosing their “positions within advocacy organizations,” but it backed the rating itself: “The claim that ‘abortion is never medically necessary’ is false and inaccurate.”
Twitter didn’t fact-check Trump until May 26, 2020, when it labeled two of his tweets claiming that mail-in ballots would be “substantially fraudulent.” Nothing was taken down. Twitter added a link, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” to a page that said, “These claims are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post and others.” Trump’s answer was to tweet that “Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”
PolitiFact, a fact-checker, rated that claim “Pants on Fire.” Which, by Trump’s logic, was presumably more censorship.
Trump followed up on May 28 with an executive order titled “Preventing Online Censorship.” “Online platforms are engaging in selective censorship that is harming our national discourse,” the order said, before getting to specifics: “Twitter now selectively decides to place a warning label on certain tweets in a manner that clearly reflects political bias.”
The strongest point in critics’ favor was that during the pandemic, the Biden administration did urge social media platforms to work to prevent misinformation about Covid-19, treatment, and vaccines. You can argue whether it was a good idea to do that, whether there was a legitimate public health rationale behind the action, or whether it technically constituted “censorship.” Sure. But it’s a point in favor of the people crying “censorship.” That’s the type of government interference no one should want to see.
When the lawsuit Missouri and Louisiana brought over those contacts reached a federal appeals court, the court wrote in its final opinion, issued in October 2023: “Ultimately, we find the district court did not err in determining that several officials—namely the White House, the Surgeon General, the CDC, the FBI, and CISA—likely coerced or significantly encouraged social-media platforms to moderate content, rendering those decisions state actions. In doing so, the officials likely violated the First Amendment.” In an August 2024 letter to Ohio’s Republican Representative Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg wrote: “In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree. Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure. I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.”
The letter’s next paragraph is the one that actually involves fact-checkers. Zuckerberg wrote:
In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election. That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply. It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story. We’ve changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again—for instance, we no longer temporarily demote things in the U.S. while waiting for fact-checkers.
That’s a fair point. This is on Meta. The FBI (just a reminder that this was the FBI under Donald Trump’s first administration, with Trump’s handpicked FBI director, Christopher Wray, in charge) reached out to Meta. Meta took action on that basis, not at a fact-checker’s urging.
A fact-checker can’t make Facebook do anything. They can say a claim is false, and then what happens to the post is up to the platform. (Meta said so itself in 2022: “Fact-checkers do not remove content, accounts or Pages from our apps.”) The government is a different animal, since it can come after a company with regulators and lawsuits. The censorship argument needed people to forget that difference, and the people making it lumped the FBI, university researchers, and fact-checkers into one big pile.
Testifying before a House subcommittee led by Jordan in March 2023, the journalist Matt Taibbi invoked “what Michael calls the ‘Censorship-Industrial Complex’” (Michael being the writer Michael Shellenberger). His testimony put federal agencies, from the FBI to “even the CIA,” in the same story as “quasi-private entities” like “Stanford’s Election Integrity Project, Newsguard, the Global Disinformation Index.”
Terry Doughty, the trial judge in the states’ case, ruled in July 2023. Near the top of his ruling, he wrote: “If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.” A few pages later, summarizing the evidence from one plaintiff, Jim Hoft, who owns Gateway Pundit, the ruling says that “Hoft also alleges repeated instances of censorship by Facebook, including warning labels and other restrictions for posts involving COVID-19 and/or election integrity issues during 2020 and 2021,” and that “Hoft has attached as exhibits copies of numerous GP posts censored and/or fact checked.”
But things were about to change.
Republicans used their new House majority in January 2023 to give Jordan a select subcommittee on the “Weaponization of the Federal Government,” created on a 221–211 party-line vote, and the Stanford Internet Observatory was one of the places he pointed it. The Washington Post reported in June 2024 that Jordan had demanded “reams of documents” from Stanford and that the Observatory “has shed most of its staff and may shut down.” One of the Post’s sources put Stanford’s legal costs from two lawsuits and two congressional inquiries over the Observatory in the millions, and Platformer reported that the lab “will not conduct research into the 2024 election or other elections in the future.” Jordan posted on June 14, 2024: “Free speech wins again! Great work from @Weaponization for shining a light on the censorship regime.”
Twelve days later, the Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that the plaintiffs in the states’ case, by then called Murthy v. Missouri, hadn’t established standing to seek an injunction. “We begin—and end—with standing,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the majority. She also wrote, “To be sure, the record reflects that the Government defendants played a role in at least some of the platforms’ moderation choices. But the Fifth Circuit, by attributing every platform decision at least in part to the defendants, glossed over complexities in the evidence.” In a footnote, she added that the appeals court had relied on Doughty’s factual findings, “many of which unfortunately appear to be clearly erroneous.” The justices never got to the First Amendment question and sent the case back down.
With Trump appointees running the Justice Department, the government agreed to a consent decree in March 2026, and Doughty signed it. For 10 years, it bars the surgeon general, the CDC, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency from threatening five platforms over the plaintiffs’ own posts. The decree also spells out that the bar doesn’t reach “statements by government officials that posts on Social Media Companies’ platforms are inaccurate, wrong, or contrary to the Administration’s views,” as long as no threat comes with them. I’d call that a fact-check.
Brendan Carr was a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission, days away from Trump picking him to chair the agency, when he sent the heads of Meta, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft a letter in November 2024 that lumped the ratings company NewsGuard into what he called a “censorship cartel.” On X, he added, “The Orwellian named NewsGuard along with ‘fact checking’ groups & ad agencies helped enforce one-sided narratives.” None of the groups he named answer to the FCC. If it was overreach and censorship to urge platforms to work to minimize the spread of misinformation about a deadly pandemic, wouldn’t this also be overreach and censorship?
Trump’s photo book Save America, priced at $99 ($499 signed), had a threat for Zuckerberg in it, tied, AP reported, to the money Zuckerberg gave local election offices in 2020: “We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison—as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election.”
Zuckerberg posted a video on January 7, 2025, two weeks before Trump’s second inauguration, announcing that Meta was dropping its fact-checking partners in the U.S. (I wrote about it that day.) Early on, talking about Meta’s own moderation systems, he said, “So we built a lot of complex systems to moderate content. But the problem with complex systems is they make mistakes. Even if they accidentally censor just 1% of posts, that’s millions of people. And we’ve reached a point where it’s just too many mistakes and too much censorship.” When he got to the fact-checkers, he said, “After Trump first got elected in 2016, the legacy media wrote nonstop about how misinformation was a threat to democracy. We tried in good faith to address those concerns without becoming the arbiters of truth. But the fact checkers have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they’ve created, especially in the U.S.” The company’s written announcement, by its chief global affairs officer, Joel Kaplan, went further: “A program intended to inform too often became a tool to censor.”
Asked that day whether Zuckerberg was “directly responding to the threats that you have made to him in the past,” Trump answered: “Probably.”
The executive order Trump signed on his first day back was titled “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship.” In April, Secretary of State Marco Rubio shut down what was left of the Global Engagement Center, an office built to counter foreign propaganda, saying it had “spent millions of dollars to actively silence and censor the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving,” and the National Science Foundation said that same week that it had terminated grants on misinformation and disinformation, among others. The visa memo followed in December. A federal judge put the policy on hold in July 2026 while a lawsuit against it plays out.
After a subpoena from Jordan, Alphabet’s counsel sent his committee a letter about YouTube in September 2025 that said: “In contrast to other large platforms, YouTube has not operated a fact-checking program that identifies and compensates fact-checking partners to produce content to support moderation. YouTube has not and will not empower fact-checkers to take action on or label content across the Company’s services.” That’s a promise to keep not doing something YouTube says it never did. Jordan posted that YouTube was “committing to the American people that it will NEVER use outside so-called ‘fact-checkers’ to censor speech.”
In the U.S., the Duke Reporters’ Lab counted 61 fact-checking projects at the end of 2025, down from 65 a year earlier. Worldwide, more than 30 stopped publishing in 2025 and 10 started, a three-to-one ratio the Lab hadn’t recorded before. Logically Facts, for one, “ceased publication in 2025 after losing its Meta and TikTok revenue.” In an International Fact-Checking Network survey of more than 100 fact-checkers around the world that the census cites, “Nearly half saw a decline in revenue and more than a third cut staff members last year.” About 30% reported “government pressure or interference,” and “almost two-thirds received harassment.” Grim!
These days, a false post on Facebook or Instagram in the U.S. never gets anywhere near a fact-checker. Meta replaced its fact-checking partners with Community Notes (yes, like X’s), and Kaplan said in April 2025 that the company was “removing penalties,” so the drop in reach that used to follow a false rating is gone. That was a real penalty, and Kaplan’s January announcement said so: “Our system then attached real consequences in the form of intrusive labels and reduced distribution.” Neil Brown, the president of the Poynter Institute, which owns PolitiFact, said when Meta announced the change: “Facts are not censorship. Fact-checkers never censored anything. And Meta always held the cards. It’s time to quit invoking inflammatory and false language in describing the role of journalists and fact-checking.”
At The Washington Post, Glenn Kessler, who had been the paper’s Fact Checker since 2011, took a buyout in July 2025, and the Post ended the column. Kessler started a Substack.
The post-truth era has been normalized. A lot has changed in a decade.