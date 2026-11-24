But the effects of that approach are that the mistakes of every presidential administration get extensive coverage, their successes less so, and they end up declining in popularity. With the exception of the start and tail end of Barack Obama’s presidency, U.S. commanders-in-chief have been continually unpopular for the last 20 years. Trump deserved that negative coverage in ways that Biden and Obama didn’t. That said, it was entirely predictable that Democrats would benefit from the media’s anti-incumbent bias once Trump was in office. You don’t need new media as much if the old media is busy highlighting the president’s mistakes.

A third theory is that perhaps all of that social media and new media did matter. That Democrats won everywhere makes me skeptical that media strategies mattered that much. But the Democratic Party went from being led by Biden and his very old guard staff to letting a thousand media flowers bloom. There was a ton more podcasting and social media use in 2022. Perhaps all the MediasTouch hits and viral videos actually did give Democrats an advantage in the attention economy that increased their margin of victory nationally and in key swing states.

I’m more convinced by the first two theories (everyone hated Trump so the media didn’t matter and the mainstream media hurt the incumbent president) than the third. But there is one effect of the Democratic media innovations that is more clear: Leftists and progressives developed strategies and networks that helped them in primaries. It is hard to see Mamdani winning the mayoral primary in New York without his social media presence, because he was so far down in the polls at first that he wasn’t getting much mainstream coverage. Progressive candidates, particularly El-Sayed, were boosted by Drop Site News, Zeteo, Hasan Piker, and other leftists outlets and personalities.