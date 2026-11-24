In the runup to the 2024 election, there was seemingly endless discussion about the growing political influence of podcasts and other new media. Kamala Harris appeared on shows such as Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, while Donald Trump spoke to Theo Von and others. Whether or not Harris would appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast was a topic worthy of national news’attention. After Harris lost, there was a broad public debate about which staffers were to blame for her not appearing on Rogan’s show, as if that appearance would have affected the results. (Subsequent reporting suggested that Rogan actually didn’t want to interview Harris and created numerous barriers to do so.)
Harris’s loss begat months of panic in Democratic circles about the party’s alleged disadvantage in new media. According to the conventional wisdom, Democrats needed their own Joe Rogan, a cadre of liberal influencers and podcasters, and mastery of the “attention” economy, which was supposedly the key to modern political success. California Governor Gavin Newsom started a podcast explicitly targeted at moderate and conservative men, with Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk among his first guests. The victory of Zohran Mamdani, whose clever videos on social media helped his rise, supposedly validated this idea that Democrats mastering new media was crucial to winning.
Or maybe not. Democrats this month won by the largest margin for either party in an election in decades. They did that in a media environment that is fairly similar to 2024. There isn’t a liberal Joe Rogan, and the party didn’t spend much time courting the real life conservative-leaning one either. Nor did Democrats spend much time on Cooper’s show. Many Democratic candidates spoke to podcasters and influencers and were creative in their uses of social media, but the party was also heavily reliant on ads and traditional media. Old-school candidates such as North Carolina’s Roy Cooper easily won their races, as did younger figures such as Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico.
So what happened? It’s hard to say for sure, but let me offer a few theses.
The simplest and most obvious explanation is that Donald Trump governed in such an unpopular, ineffective way that it turned off voters who consumed traditional media, new media, both, and neither. Everyone in America heard about the invasion of Minneapolis by the Trump administration and the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Everyone saw gas prices surge after the war in Iran. Voters didn’t need a podcast to explain what was happening in their own lives.
The analyses of Democratic media strategies assumed an electoral environment that was close to 50/50, as most national campaigns have been since 2000. But a party’s podcast and social media strategy may not matter much if its base is highly motivated, the other party’s is depressed, and swing voters hate the incumbent president.
But I don’t think American voters turned on Trump based on events alone. Americans learn facts and narratives about politicians and government through the media. And the media environment was dramatically different from 2025-2026 compared to 2024 in one way: The mainstream media focused mostly on the foibles of Republicans, instead of Democrats.
As I argued when Joe Biden was president, the mainstream media consistently delivers a torrent of negative news about whomever is in the Oval Office. That coverage approach comes from a good place. “Comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable,” is a mantra in journalism. Outlets such as The New York Times and ProPublica pride themselves on their in-depth investigations that find malfeasance, particularly in the executive branch. After all, perhaps no person in the world is more powerful and comfortable than the American president.
But the effects of that approach are that the mistakes of every presidential administration get extensive coverage, their successes less so, and they end up declining in popularity. With the exception of the start and tail end of Barack Obama’s presidency, U.S. commanders-in-chief have been continually unpopular for the last 20 years. Trump deserved that negative coverage in ways that Biden and Obama didn’t. That said, it was entirely predictable that Democrats would benefit from the media’s anti-incumbent bias once Trump was in office. You don’t need new media as much if the old media is busy highlighting the president’s mistakes.
A third theory is that perhaps all of that social media and new media did matter. That Democrats won everywhere makes me skeptical that media strategies mattered that much. But the Democratic Party went from being led by Biden and his very old guard staff to letting a thousand media flowers bloom. There was a ton more podcasting and social media use in 2022. Perhaps all the MediasTouch hits and viral videos actually did give Democrats an advantage in the attention economy that increased their margin of victory nationally and in key swing states.
I’m more convinced by the first two theories (everyone hated Trump so the media didn’t matter and the mainstream media hurt the incumbent president) than the third. But there is one effect of the Democratic media innovations that is more clear: Leftists and progressives developed strategies and networks that helped them in primaries. It is hard to see Mamdani winning the mayoral primary in New York without his social media presence, because he was so far down in the polls at first that he wasn’t getting much mainstream coverage. Progressive candidates, particularly El-Sayed, were boosted by Drop Site News, Zeteo, Hasan Piker, and other leftists outlets and personalities.
I’m not sure how much that network mattered in the general election. But with the 2028 Democratic primary starting soon, those leftists outlets will again play a role.
New media’s potential role in primaries isn’t the only reason for Democrats to keep investing and innovating in alternatives to the mainstream. There will likely again be a Democratic president—hopefully in 2029. The mainstream media will likely amplify that president’s miscues, as it did Obama and Biden, and largely drop coverage of the authoritarian right. One of the big questions of this era is whether a pro-democracy party can maintain popularity and consistently win elections, or if we are doomed to toggle between democracy and authoritarianism. A media ecosystem that doesn’t downplay incumbent party governing failures but also highlights successes would be particularly valuable to a future Democratic president.
Gavin Newsom didn’t need to start a podcast or host terrible conservatives. Alex Cooper’s audience couldn’t lift Harris to victory and Joe Rogan’s wouldn’t have either. And in a world where Abigail Spanberger and Roy Cooper easily won elections, the most effective politicians aren’t necessarily the best ones at getting attention. But the best analysis is that while new media matters, the old media matters even more—-and neither is that important if the president is so cruel and inept that it’s obvious to everyone.