It’s almost a new representative rite of passage to pander to the home district by hating on the District of Columbia. To act as if every moment you spend in Washington, D.C., away from the place that sent you here to represent them, is nigh unto torture, because “this town” is a Bad Place. Memo to Forstag: The reason the “This Town” slur exists is because of the obtuseness and elitism of members of Congress and their hangers-on. If you want things to be better, govern yourself accordingly.

In the same way that casual sexist behavior like, say, catcalling, is (1) still deeply annoying and uncomfortable to experience but, more to the point (2) contributes to a society in which it is unremarkable for women to not be treated as real people—in turn making it easier to deny us equality, to deprive us of health care, to strip us of our basic human rights, etc.—this kind of drive-by slander of the District, in addition to being an everyday irritant, perpetuates the lie that this city and its residents aren’t real. For years, this has only greased the wheels of the oppression machine that already prevents us from fully governing ourselves, as well as making light of the total disenfranchisement of the nearly 700,000 people who call D.C. home. (For the record, approximately 110,000 more people live in Washington, D.C., than in Montana’s 1st congressional district.)

Probably this would be less infuriating if D.C. had statehood (and thus, a home-grown member of Congress of equal standing who could put Forstag in his place), but we don’t. So it is particularly enraging when representatives from the outside the District who have statehood come to our city and act like everything about it is beneath them before a long day at the office of getting to decide the fate of the very citizens they mock. As Washingtonians well know, Congress gets to decide whether D.C. can have the laws we’ve already decided we want for ourselves—like in 2023, when our revised criminal code was passed, practically unanimously, by the City Council, only to be overturned by Congress—even though D.C., famously, has no voting member in the House.