Given that Representative Sam Forstag has already suffered one indignity since arriving on the Hill—namely: being briefly crowned the hottest new member of Congress, only to be swiftly demoted by the self-proclaimed authority on the subject: TMZ: DC—I hate to pile on. But it is my civic duty to report that the gentleman from Montana’s 1st district has committed a classic congressional crime that must be addressed.
Asked by the intrepid TMZ about his housing plans here in D.C., Forstag said he’d be living in pointedly less-than-lovely quarters (“We’ll get a little, spartan place, six, seven blocks from the Capitol”) and that he’d be going back and forth to Montana every weekend. “I want to spend as little time as possible in this town, quite frankly,” he said. “I want to go talk to Montanans and not get too comfortable here.”
It’s almost a new representative rite of passage to pander to the home district by hating on the District of Columbia. To act as if every moment you spend in Washington, D.C., away from the place that sent you here to represent them, is nigh unto torture, because “this town” is a Bad Place. Memo to Forstag: The reason the “This Town” slur exists is because of the obtuseness and elitism of members of Congress and their hangers-on. If you want things to be better, govern yourself accordingly.
In the same way that casual sexist behavior like, say, catcalling, is (1) still deeply annoying and uncomfortable to experience but, more to the point (2) contributes to a society in which it is unremarkable for women to not be treated as real people—in turn making it easier to deny us equality, to deprive us of health care, to strip us of our basic human rights, etc.—this kind of drive-by slander of the District, in addition to being an everyday irritant, perpetuates the lie that this city and its residents aren’t real. For years, this has only greased the wheels of the oppression machine that already prevents us from fully governing ourselves, as well as making light of the total disenfranchisement of the nearly 700,000 people who call D.C. home. (For the record, approximately 110,000 more people live in Washington, D.C., than in Montana’s 1st congressional district.)
Probably this would be less infuriating if D.C. had statehood (and thus, a home-grown member of Congress of equal standing who could put Forstag in his place), but we don’t. So it is particularly enraging when representatives from the outside the District who have statehood come to our city and act like everything about it is beneath them before a long day at the office of getting to decide the fate of the very citizens they mock. As Washingtonians well know, Congress gets to decide whether D.C. can have the laws we’ve already decided we want for ourselves—like in 2023, when our revised criminal code was passed, practically unanimously, by the City Council, only to be overturned by Congress—even though D.C., famously, has no voting member in the House.
Many of the policies Forstag is pushing for are ones that, were it up to the citizens of D.C., would already be law; Washington is as blue as it gets. In fact, it is Forstag’s home state of Montana that twice used its Electoral College votes—they have one more than Washingtonians do—to put Donald Trump in the White House.
Meanwhile, Washingtonians are out here bearing the brunt of some of Trump’s most callous, dangerous, and inane actions. Trump has, when so moved, taken over the local police force, requiring they cooperate with ICE. He has sent thousands of National Guard members to occupy our city—Washington, infamously, does not control its own National Guard (you may recall it took hours for the Pentagon to send the federally controlled D.C. Guard to the Capitol on January 6).
Trump is treating D.C.—a place I’m pretty sure his wife does not even live in and to which he will, 792 days from now, not that anyone is counting (assuming It doesn’t happen first), presumably never return—as his own personal Sim City: Dictator Edition. He has gutted the Kennedy Center and is threatening to demolish it; wrecking-balled the East Wing and paved over the Rose Garden; he aims to destroy the Lincoln Memorial sight lines with a garish and obscene “triumphal arch” and is still doing God-knows-what to the Reflecting Pool. Only a restraining order, which he intends to appeal, has prevented him from taking Hains Point, a beloved public park that is cherished not just by the golfers who use the open, affordable East Potomac Golf Links but also by bikers, runners, preservationists, picnickers, everyday people who like to experience joy and look at the water—it is “essentially a treasure for D.C. and its citizens”—into a private golf course that would steal the peninsula from the public.
This is before we get into what the president’s dumbass DOGE cuts have done to a city barely back on its feet after Covid. Under Trump, per the Economic Policy Institute: “the Washington, D.C., region has faced acute and prolonged harms since day one,” with employment rates losing “a least 2 percentage points for every demographic category of workers, while national numbers saw much smaller changes.”
The thing is—miraculously, despite all of the above—D.C. absolutely rules. And if all these Congresscritters who got sent here for work left the Capitol halls even once and ventured into the city where the rest of us spend all of our time, they would see what we see. And at the very least, they would never refer to our city as “this town” again.