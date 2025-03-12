The Chilling Endgame to Trump’s Illegal Detention of Mahmoud Khalil

We know this because the administration has explicitly said so. “We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-American activity,” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. “We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country—never to return again.” And a White House official told The Free Press that Khalil’s detention was just the start of a larger crackdown on foreign student activists: “I suspect we’ll have other schools roped into this.” (The official also admitted that Khalil had not committed a crime. “The allegation here is not that he was breaking the law,” said the official, instead arguing that Khalil is a “threat to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States.”)

Even if the effort to deport Khalil fails—and it might, given that he has not apparently violated the conditions of his green card—the administration has already successfully advanced its larger mission, which is to create an environment where anyone who holds an opinion that is deemed threatening or simply contrary to the administration and its allies is terrified of speaking out. Foreigners and college students are already in the crosshairs. But this is not just about college campuses or Gaza. As Emily Tamkin argued in The New Republic, it is also not simply about antisemitism or the desire to make pro-Israel Jewish students feel safe at places like Columbia University. This is just the beginning of a larger effort to crush dissent everywhere in America.

The extralegal detention of a lawful resident on spurious grounds is alarming in and of itself. But the response to it from those who are ostensibly dedicated to protecting speech, combating the administration, and preserving the larger democratic order has transformed this into a moment of crisis.