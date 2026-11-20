But while AI zealots hoped that a smash success for Anthropic might be a so-called clearing event of the sort that soothes broader anxieties about the market, it wasn’t to be. In the afternoon of Anthropic Day, the markets were all down for a sixth day in a row, their longest losing streak since 2024. Many AI-related companies, including Nvidia, Micron, Microsoft, and Meta, took hits.

It was curious to see Amodei, the eccentric moralist, on top. Ever since he started Anthropic less than six years ago, Amodei, who is closely identified with the effective altruism movement, has tended to drag his book. That is, he has warned about the catastrophic consequences that AI might wreak on humankind.

His warnings have rankled his rivals, especially as his company has pulled ahead in AI development. He’s especially fierce when he talks about what might happen if China, an autocratic state, gains control over the tech. On this subject, and many others, he has clashed with both Donald Trump and Jensen Huang of Nvidia, who have collaborated to sell high-speed chips to China.