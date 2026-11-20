“It’s bad for your soul to spend too much of your time ‘talking your book,’” wrote Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, in 2024. Anthropic is the AI company that went public Thursday in what instantly became the biggest initial public offering in history. “Talking your book” is old Wall Street slang for hyping the assets in your own portfolio.
But surely Dario is talking his book now. Maybe screaming it. Everyone is. Out of the gate on Thursday, Anthropic’s share price shot up more than 34 percent. It later pulled back, but not before the IPO pushed the company’s market value to $2 trillion. It’s now among the top 15 most valuable companies in the world.
But while AI zealots hoped that a smash success for Anthropic might be a so-called clearing event of the sort that soothes broader anxieties about the market, it wasn’t to be. In the afternoon of Anthropic Day, the markets were all down for a sixth day in a row, their longest losing streak since 2024. Many AI-related companies, including Nvidia, Micron, Microsoft, and Meta, took hits.
It was curious to see Amodei, the eccentric moralist, on top. Ever since he started Anthropic less than six years ago, Amodei, who is closely identified with the effective altruism movement, has tended to drag his book. That is, he has warned about the catastrophic consequences that AI might wreak on humankind.
His warnings have rankled his rivals, especially as his company has pulled ahead in AI development. He’s especially fierce when he talks about what might happen if China, an autocratic state, gains control over the tech. On this subject, and many others, he has clashed with both Donald Trump and Jensen Huang of Nvidia, who have collaborated to sell high-speed chips to China.
Ironically, it was the month of the company’s IPO that Amodei’s stern warnings about AI seem to have become most salient.
First, news that Huang may have been honeypotted by a Chinese spy broke on October 29. Then, in the midterms two weeks ago, voters resoundingly rejected AI data centers and elected Democrats who are expected to slow the sector’s infrastructure buildout. Investors, who have gotten used to President Trump’s data center boosterism, freaked out. The markets fell.
Next, beginning on November 12, we got outages—many of them alleged to be AI-linked—at banks, Microsoft, the NSA, air travel, and Apple. After the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all airplanes on November 13, evidence of “pantry-loading,” the practice of stocking up for end times, showed up at Walmart and Costco.
Then came the dramatic removal of Huang, the sector’s Daddy Warbucks and Amodei’s ideological opposite, as Nvidia’s CEO, for working with Chinese intelligence, colluding to smuggle chips, or simply philandering—or maybe all or none. Nvidia is the keystone of the circular financing operation that props up the AI business, including Anthropic.
Finally, on the day of Anthropic’s IPO, Trump skipped the Wall Street festivities to pay an enigmatic visit to China to see Russian “my friend” President Vladimir Putin and “great leader” Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was not exactly a sign Trump is distancing himself from alleged China asset Huang, whom Trump greatly admires and considers a close friend. (Huang may have come up “briefly,” with Xi, Trump admitted.)
“The two illicit affairs we’re interested in are the ones between Nvidia and Donald Trump and Donald Trump and China,” said Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee next year.
Indeed, a visit to China is quite a way for the president of the United States to celebrate the Anthropic IPO, the biggest victory yet in the effort to keep American AI under democratic control and ahead of China.
Among the wildest conspiracy theories this week is that Anthropic is behind Huang’s current straits. On Tuesday, Business Insider offered some innuendo, asking, in effect, Who stood to gain from Huang’s removal? These, it cannot be argued, are data points: “Huang was building an open AI ecosystem that threatened Anthropic. He also pushed for Chinese access to US AI technology, clashing with Anthropic’s CEO. Now Huang is gone from Nvidia. It’s a huge win for Anthropic ahead of its record IPO.”
Just asking questions, it looks like.
Indeed the plot of AI has thickened to stone. It’s Agatha Christie and dystopian sci-fi. It’s a fat domestic novel of adultery. It’s a comprehensive history of global commerce and a yottabyte-size manual on nano-engineering and chip manufacture. It’s shot through with a 10-season Netflix mob series about smuggling. Finally, it’s a distillate of the complete works of Le Carré and a warehouse of discovery documents in a massive corporate fraud case.
And the global economy and the fate of humanity hang in the balance.
Or do they? Swashbuckling AI scold Cory Doctorow has observed that AI CEOs like Amodei who issue dire warnings about the technology are still book-talking. Who, after all, wouldn’t want to buy into something so formidable that it might put all of humankind under its remorseless lash?
And it’s still possible that AI is neither dystopian nor utopian. It could just be “a normal technology,” as an influential 2025 essay by computer scientists Arvind Narayanan and Savash Kapoor argued.
Could be. But nothing about this week feels normal. Amodei, after talking his book so much, needs to rest his soul. Maybe so do the rest of us.