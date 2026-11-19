Upon first seeing Putin, Trump walked over and rhetorically asked, “Who is he?” while pointing at the Russian leader. Then he answered his own question: “He’s my friend.” The two shook hands, whispered in each other’s ears, and then prepared to sit down.

Trump points to Putin and says “he’s my friend” before walking over and shaking his hand. https://t.co/IztoWA4Qih — Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2026

The two were similarly cozy during a photo op later that day, where Trump arrived first. As Putin approached, Trump looked toward him and clapped, shaking Putin’s hand when he arrived and pulling him in to pat Putin on the back.

I didn’t realize Trump did a small clap for Putin when he saw him earlier. https://t.co/0w5eLtqgmc — Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2026

The pair’s conviviality was a stunning public display—particularly as Russia continues to batter and barrage Ukraine. But Trump has spent much of his political career kowtowing to Moscow. Last year, he not only invited Putin to the U.S. for the first time in a decade but also had U.S. service members literally roll out a red carpet for the Russian dictator.