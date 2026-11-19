Trump Has Super Normal Reaction to Seeing Authoritarian Dictator Putin
Donald Trump could not stop fangirling over his Russian counterpart.
Donald Trump isn’t even trying to hide his affinity for Russia anymore.
The U.S. president was all buddy-buddy with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, celebrating the authoritarian warmonger every chance he got.
Upon first seeing Putin, Trump walked over and rhetorically asked, “Who is he?” while pointing at the Russian leader. Then he answered his own question: “He’s my friend.” The two shook hands, whispered in each other’s ears, and then prepared to sit down.
The two were similarly cozy during a photo op later that day, where Trump arrived first. As Putin approached, Trump looked toward him and clapped, shaking Putin’s hand when he arrived and pulling him in to pat Putin on the back.
The pair’s conviviality was a stunning public display—particularly as Russia continues to batter and barrage Ukraine. But Trump has spent much of his political career kowtowing to Moscow. Last year, he not only invited Putin to the U.S. for the first time in a decade but also had U.S. service members literally roll out a red carpet for the Russian dictator.
This year, Trump waived practically all of the new sanctions the U.S. put in place on Russia, brokered an eyebrow-raising deal to buy diesel from Moscow, and seemingly played a role in a military intelligence lapse that opened up Kyiv to attack last month.
But overall, the U.S. president has little to show for the profound international recognition he’s offered the Kremlin. Discussions between Trump, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shenzhen summit, for instance, largely sidestepped the topic of Ukraine, despite massive U.S. investments in the region.
Nonetheless, Trump took the opportunity to show the world just how enthusiastic he was about America’s long-standing adversary.
“We are really making history,” Trump said as the meeting began. “Today marks the first-ever trilateral meeting between our countries, and it’s an honor to be with you, Vladimir.”