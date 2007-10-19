Friday, Republican candidates Fred Thompson, John McCain, Tom Tancredo, and Duncan Hunter tried to woo restive evangelicals at the Family Research Council's 2007 Values Voter Summit. Here's a look at how each appealed to the flock.

Fred Thompson explained his shifting stance on abortion:

"I can only say that after, for the first time in my life, seeing a sonogram of my own child, I will never think the same exactly again. I guess, more appropriately stated, I will never feel exactly the same again, because my heart now is fully engaged with my head. (Applause.) As president of the United States, no legislation will pass my desk, that funds or supports this procedure [abortion], without my veto." Full text here.

John McCain delivered a jeremiad against torture, explaining his faith with vivid recollections from his imprisonment in Vietnam:

"I am not naive. I know very well the tools some governments have resorted to when threatened--indefinite detention without trial, torture of prisoners and a belief that anything is permissible in dark places, where power is the only law. But these tools are not American tools, and the easy way is not the American way." Full text here.

Tom Tancredo gave a red-meat speech that drew cheers from the crowd, denouncing "hyphenated conservatism":