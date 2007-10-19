I'm Your Man: [Liz Sidoti, AP]: "Leading Republican presidential candidates, all flawed in the eyes of influential social conservatives, sought Friday to convince the restive group they will carry the torch for the right flank -- and Rudy Giuliani won't."

Youth Group: [Ben Adler, Politico]: "Democrats are heading into the presidential election year with uncommonly high hopes for under-30 voters, whom they expect to emerge as a force that could shape national politics well beyond 2008."

Big Spender: [Kevin Bogardus, The Hill]: "Rivals say presidential hopeful Mitt Romney (R) is preparing for his biggest self-financing campaign loan yet -- some estimate between $20 and $40 million -- to be delivered in what could be the final competitive month of the primary season: January 2008."

Family Guy: [Grant Schulte, DesMoines Register]: "Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney vowed today in Iowa to create 'family impact statements' measuring the effect of federal legislation on families, should he win the White House."