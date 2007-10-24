No Amnesty: [Brendan Farrington and Libby Quaid, AP]: "In his first major policy proposal, Thompson challenged presidential rivals Rudy Giuliani and Mitt Romney by criticizing 'sanctuary cities' where city workers are barred from reporting suspected illegal immigrants who enroll their children in school or seek hospital treatment. … Under Thompson's plan, sanctuary cities would lose discretionary federal grants, as would colleges and universities that allow illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition."
Winner Takes All: [Thomas Beaumont, The DesMoines Register]: "Democratic candidates for president have wagered vastly more on Iowa than their Republican counterparts, a sign the state's caucuses are seen as more pivotal to the Democratic nomination."
Ladies First: [Perry
Bacon Jr, The
Washington Post]"At a first-of-its-kind forum moderated by Maria
Shriver, the television journalist and wife of California Gov. Arnold
Schwarzenegger (R), five would-be first ladies -- Elizabeth Edwards, Cindy
McCain, Michelle Obama, Ann Romney and Jeri Thompson -- each talked about
balancing family life with her husband's presidential ambitions before more
than 14,000 women at a convention center here during the annual Conference for
Women."
Returning Power:[Jim Rutenberg, The New York Times]: "Senator Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that the Bush-Cheney administration had engaged in a “power grab” and that she would consider relinquishing some of that executive power if she followed it into the White House."
Freudian Slip: [Alexander Mooney, CNN]: "Giving a speech before the Chamber of Commerce in Greenwood, South Carolina Tuesday, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney invoked Illinois Sen. Barack Obama's name when he apparently meant to say Osama bin Laden."
Heretic: [New Hampshire Union Leader]: "Rudy Giuliani may have lost a few votes in Colorado. This New York Yankees fan will be pulling for Boston. … 'I will be rooting for the Red Sox because I am an American League fan,' he said."
