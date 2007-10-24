No Amnesty: [Brendan Farrington and Libby Quaid, AP]: "In his first major policy proposal, Thompson challenged presidential rivals Rudy Giuliani and Mitt Romney by criticizing 'sanctuary cities' where city workers are barred from reporting suspected illegal immigrants who enroll their children in school or seek hospital treatment. … Under Thompson's plan, sanctuary cities would lose discretionary federal grants, as would colleges and universities that allow illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition."

Winner Takes All: [Thomas Beaumont, The DesMoines Register]: "Democratic candidates for president have wagered vastly more on Iowa than their Republican counterparts, a sign the state's caucuses are seen as more pivotal to the Democratic nomination."

Ladies First: [Perry Bacon Jr, The Washington Post]"At a first-of-its-kind forum moderated by Maria Shriver, the television journalist and wife of California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), five would-be first ladies -- Elizabeth Edwards, Cindy McCain, Michelle Obama, Ann Romney and Jeri Thompson -- each talked about balancing family life with her husband's presidential ambitions before more than 14,000 women at a convention center here during the annual Conference for Women."



Returning Power:[Jim Rutenberg, The New York Times]: "Senator Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that the Bush-Cheney administration had engaged in a “power grab” and that she would consider relinquishing some of that executive power if she followed it into the White House."