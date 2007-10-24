From yesterday's Publishers Lunch roundup of the latest book deals:

Former Democratic fundraiser Kathleen Willey's TARGET: Caught in the Crosshairs of Bill and Hillary Clinton, her story of how Bill Clinton sexually assaulted her in the White House, along with what's called new evidence that Hillary Clinton orchestrated a campaign of threats and intimidation to cover it up, to Eric Jackson at World Ahead, for publication in November 2007, by Anu Hansen at Atmarr Services.

I can't say I was previously familiar with World Ahead Publishing, but, after a quick glance at its catalog, it's not surprising that World Ahead's eager to print Willey's manuscript--since it looks like the sort of publisher that takes the books that are too wingnutty even for Regnery. It really is getting to be like 1998 all over again.



--Jason Zengerle