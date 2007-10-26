A Costly Stunt [Kenneth P. Vogel, The Politico]: "Joke or not, Comedy Central is taking Stephen Colbert’s presidential candidacy--or, at least the legal implications of it--very seriously. The network has consulted a top Washington election law firm and appears keenly aware of the strict election law provisions that could be triggered by Colbert’s satirical campaign."

Obama Fundraiser Defects [Nedra Pickler, AP]: "A longtime Democratic fundraiser has abandoned Barack Obama's campaign to help rival Hillary Rodham Clinton win the party's presidential nomination. Bob Farmer, who was a top fundraiser for several past Democratic presidential candidates, had served on Obama's national finance committee."

Workin' Man [Christine Hauser, The New York Times]: "John Edwards highlighted his ideas today to increase corporate responsibility and guarantee that American workers have benefits that travel with them from job to job, such as retirement savings accounts. The plan by Mr. Edwards, who was in Des Moines, Iowa, calls for workers to be enrolled in a portable retirement account like a 401(k) with voluntary employer contributions and paycheck deductions. A new tax credit would be created to encourage companies to match employee contributions dollar to dollar up to $500."

Momentous Anniversary [Nafeesa Syeed, AP]: "Republican John McCain reminisced with war buddies on Friday, 40 years after he was shot down over Vietnam, and made the anniversary part of his presidential campaign. McCain appeared with Col. Bud Day, a fellow Vietnam prisoner of war, and told reporters he was highlighting his military experience because of his pride in his service.