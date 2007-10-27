The Annapolis conference is set for November 4-6, and -- sad to say -- no one

yet knows who exactly will show up. Of course, no one knows how the

sessions will end up either. And, if truth be told, no one even knows what

will be discussed.



Poor Condi Rice has ordered up a multi-hundred page reprise of what

happened at previous important junctures in the failed history of the peace

process. This is a silly exercise for some junior foreign service officer

to waste the next days reading. Everybody knows the basic narrative: the

Arabs show up and are intransigent; the Israelis are squeezed; the Israelis

capitulate; the Arabs are more intransigent. Nothing happens. Except for

Oslo, announced at the White House. There peace was proclaimed, and three

of the signatories -- Rabin, Peres, Arafat -- shared the Nobel Peace

Prize. The process didn't unravel until the winners picked up their cash

at the ceremonies. Mazal tov.



The only exception to this litany of failure was the Egyptian-Israel peace

when Menachem Begin grasped that an arms-empty Sinai -- monitored by the U.S. --

was a reasonable guarantee that Egypt might make a lot of belligerent

noise, but it won't want its divisions and air corps destroyed again.



In any case, Condi is preparing for next week's heavy conferencing. So she

has prepared by visiting with Jimmy Carter or, rather, with Jimmy Carter

visiting with her in Foggy Bottom. All of this is described in Ha'aretz.

Even she, who is has more than residual loyalties to Brent

Scowcroft's anti-Israel view of the world, knows that Carter is a crank and

an anti-Jewish crank, at that. She will have no truck with that. To

Carter we may debit the decline of American foreign policy, what with him

and his high-unemployment and higher lending rates weakening the country

internally and the saga of the Tehran embassy showing how weak and afraid

we were externally.



Condi has also consulted with Mme. Albright whose only lesson from the past

-- "get Arafat not to walk out" -- is, thank God, now moot. The man is

dead. Hallelujah! The secretary of state spoke on the phone with Bill

Clinton, as well. He gave the Palestinians everything, and they still

left in a pique. He knows the lessons, and so does Mrs. Clinton.







