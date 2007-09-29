That lasted all of two days. Newt decides he's not going to raise $30 million in a single month after all:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich will not run for president in 2008 after determining he could not legally explore a bid and remain as head of his tax-exempt political organization, a spokesman said Saturday.



Just last week, Gingrich said he had given himself a deadline of Oct. 21 to raise $30 million in pledges for a possible White House bid, acknowledging the task was difficult but not impossible.



He abruptly dropped the idea Saturday, apparently unwilling to give up the chairmanship of American Solutions, the political arm of a Gingrich's lucrative empire as an author, pundit and consultant.

Any more "white knight" candidates out there who can still step in and save the day for the GOP? I think that's about it, no?

--Bradford Plumer