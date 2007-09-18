AP
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush backs John McCain's efforts to increase support for the Iraq war in a new video, a telecast that aides to both men say shouldn't be construed as an endorsement of McCain's White House bid.Michael Crowley
On Monday night, the former president appeared in the video shown at South Carolina's military college, The Citadel, during the final stop of the Arizona senator's "No Surrender" tour.
"The bottom line is we must persevere; we must not surrender; we must not quit and run away. God bless our troops and everyone involved in the 'No Surrender' rally there in Charleston," Bush said, according to a transcript of the video provided by the McCain campaign.
Bush also praised McCain and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who will work in the Senate on turning back Democratic efforts to limit U.S. troops' time in Iraq.