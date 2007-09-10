pieceTimes Magazine
"Most of what we have to do will be done before he lands in Washington," Matzzie told me in late August. "We have to frame his statements before he makes them. He's not Saint Petraeus--he's General Petraeus."full-page adNew York Times
Today, before Congress and the American people, General Petraeus is likely to become General Betray Us.Times MagazineNYTpollUpdate
We stand by our ad -- every major independent study and many major news organizations cast serious doubt on Petraeus' claims. It should come as no surprise that General Petraeus' claims have come under critical scrutiny : The facts all point in one direction -- the surge isn't working -- and General Petraeus and the White House are pointing in another.Jason Zengerle