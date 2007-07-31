NYTstory
[I]n June 2001, she enrolled at Oxford University, which her father had attended as a Rhodes scholar. She arrived just after Sept. 11, 2001, and quickly banded with other Americans traumatized by the attacks. Three decades earlier, Mr. Clinton and his Oxford friends had reckoned with the United States' role in Vietnam; Ms. Clinton's group struggled over what Sept. 11 meant for their generation. Ms. Clinton shared her answer in an earnest essay a few months later in Talk magazine: "For most young Americans I know, 'serving' in the broadest sense now seems like the only thing to do," she wrote. "Is banking what's important right now?"Jason Zengerle