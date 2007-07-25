As a college Dem attending that convention (and longtime Plank reader), I kind of resent the notion that we're a 2nd-tier stop on the campaign trail. The GOP has always taken their young supporters far more seriously, from the caliber of their speakers to the money and time that their leaders invest in CRNC elections. Frank Foer's "Swimming With Sharks" is the definitive article on this, but it doesn't mention the other groups, like Heritage, etc. that spend tons of money investing in their college students.P.S.complains to the APMichael Crowley
It's about time we get some recognition from the political figures, and ideally the financial figures will come along. Too often, we're looked at as free labor. The (very) least the national party can do is to have the major political figures of the party speak to us.