Rahm's moving ahead with his amendment to defund the Office of the Vice President (at least so long as Cheney insists that he's above the law):

The latter half of the amendment prompted Rep. Ralph Regula (R-OH), the ranking Republican on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services which funds the White House, to ask where Cheney would live.



"Of course you're going to abolish the residence, and I assume you're going to get a Katrina trailer to provide for the vice president since we historically have provided housing, and you don't offer any substitute for the existing residence," Regula said. "So I would think you would want to give that some thought."

I dunno, it sounds like he's given it plenty of thought. According to Raw Story, the amendment is expected to pass on a party-line vote later this afternoon...

--Bradford Plumer