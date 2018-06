We all know about the "war czar." He's the guy who's going to win the war in Iraq, just as soon as the White House finds someone to take the job. But did you know that, over the years, Bush has also appointed a "bird flu czar," a "food safety czar," and an "AIDS czar"? A "manufacturing czar" and a "cybersecurity czar"? That's from Steven Benen's TAP piece today about the Bush administration's preferred solution to any large, intractable problem. Czars galore.

--Bradford Plumer