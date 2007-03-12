best argumentworst argument
"So if the White House wants to minimize opportunities for fresh speculation about how the Libby case is part of some broader conspiracy, the president should act now [and pardon Libby]."
As for Democrats and liberals, I feel as vindictive as any other. But ask yourself: if, a couple of years from now, Dick Cheney is going around giving $75,000 speeches and George W Bush is accepting honorary degrees and planning his presidential library, will you feel better or worse that some guy named Scooter Libby is languishing behind bars?Isaac Chotiner