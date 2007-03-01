Media NotesThe Huffington Post
The comments appeared on the Huffington Post, which, to its credit, took them down. But some were preserved by Michelle Malkin, and I reproduce them here: "You can't kill pure evil. Like an exorcism you have to drive a stake through it." "If at first you don't succeed . . . " "Better luck next time!" "Dr. Evil escapes again . . . damn." Says Malkin: "Whatever your partisan leanings, an attack planned on the Vice President of the United States is an attack on America. Some of our fellow Americans, however, can't put their sneering hatred of the White House aside."Sacha Zimmerman