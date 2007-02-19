This is... unexpected:

Christopher Ruddy, who once worked full-time for Mr. [Richard Mellon] Scaife investigating the Clintons and now runs a conservative online publication he co-owns with Mr. Scaife, said, "Both of us have had a rethinking."



"Clinton wasn't such a bad president," Mr. Ruddy said. "In fact, he was a pretty good president in a lot of ways, and Dick feels that way today."

The guy who bankrolled the Arkansas Project and the reporter who peddled claims that the White House killed Vince Foster now think that Bill Clinton was a "pretty good president"?

--Bradford Plumer