One GOP lawmaker, who declined to be named, said it is "starting to get really ugly" among Republicans when they try to talk about Iraq and the wisdom of the new Bush policy. This lawmaker said when a Republican stands up who has doubts on Iraq, he's immediately "beaten down" by other Republicans who believe that any deviation from the White House position is intolerable. Said another Republican with concerns about Bush's new strategy: "It's as if we are stabbing the party in the back, and we are only trying to do what we think is right."Michael Crowley