The former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer today contradicted the account of I. Lewis Libby Jr., Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, that Mr. Libby first learned of a C.I.A. agent's identity on July 10, 2003.Isaac Chotiner
Mr. Fleischer, testifying in Mr. Libby's trial under a grant of immunity, said Mr. Libby told him over lunch on July 7, 2003, that the wife of a critic of President Bush's Iraq policy worked for the Central Intelligence Agency.
"This is hush-hush," Mr. Fleischer recalled Mr. Libby as saying in effect. "This is on the Q.T. Not many people know about this."