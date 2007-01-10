NYTreports
Democratic leaders said Tuesday that they intended to hold symbolic votes in the House and Senate on President Bush's plan to send more troops to Baghdad, forcing Republicans to take a stand on the proposal and seeking to isolate the president politically over his handling of the war.
The White House press secretary, Tony Snow, criticized the Democrats' plans. "We understand that the resolution is purely symbolic, but the war - and the necessity of succeeding in Iraq - are very real," he said Tuesday night.