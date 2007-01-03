Deseret Morning NewsreportspredictedTNRdiscussion
MATTHEWS: On another front in the Republican Party, Mitt Romney is about to announce an exploratory committee tomorrow. And what happens, the New Republic runs a front page story on the cover of their magazine about the dangers of a Mormon president. That is pretty rough stuff. And I read the long piece. I don't think it does the damage they thought it would, but boy, what a long, exhaustive attack on someone's religion.
GERGEN: Can you imagine if someone who had been-when John Kennedy was running, if the National Review opened up the great big package on the cover the dangers of having a Catholic in the White House? Bill Buckley would never have done that. Of course, he is Catholic, but nonetheless, that is just so below the belt and so inappropriate.
