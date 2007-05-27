From Lincoln Bedroom To Acapulco

In addition to the shareholder accusations, The New York Times reported last Sunday that an investigation by the authorities in Iowa found that infoUSA sold consumer data several years ago to telemarketing criminals who used it to steal money from elderly Americans. It advertised call lists with titles like "Elderly Opportunity Seekers" or "Suffering Seniors," a compilation of people with cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The company called the episodes an aberration and pledged that it would not happen again.