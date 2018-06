"May 11, 2007 -- Vice President Dick Cheney, under mounting political pressure for the declining fortunes of the Bush administration, has, according to our Washington sources, been claiming that Iraq was all "Bush's idea," a reference to President George W. Bush. Cheney is claiming to his closest associates that he was unable to convince Bush not to embark on his Iraq war adventure. The Cheney defense is the latest sign that the wheels are slowly, but surely, coming off the Bush White House."