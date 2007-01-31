by Jacob T. Levy
Michael CrowleyThe Plankthis article from the Politico
Michael CrowleyThe Plankthis article from the Politico
"Where do social conservatives go?" asked Dan Schnur, a California-based Republican consultant who worked for McCain in 2000 but is staying out of the 2008 contest. "They've been the determining force in the nomination process for a generation and they've got no candidate in the top tier."
So, for the first time in decades, the GOP is left in unfamiliar uncertainty. The party that had a Nixon, Bush or Dole on every ticket for a half-century but one is now left with none of the above.Thirteen out of fourteen presidential elections in a rowany