As I said below, I find Hillary's coyness about her exact role in her husband's administration rather strange. That said, I found it pretty silly for Barack Obama to jump in and gravely declare it "a problem" that Hillary won't publicly release her White House papers archived at the Clinton library. Obama cast this as a transparency issue which undermines public trust in government--but you'd be pretty hard-pressed to find an average Joe disillusioned with our democracy because he can't read Hillary's 1996 memos to Bill about NATO expansion.

Moreover, you know who's really keen to see those documents? The Republican National Committee, which has issued several press releases mocking Hillary for her "library lockdown." And trust me, the GOP doesn't want those papers out so the American people can have their faith in democracy restored....

--Michael Crowley

