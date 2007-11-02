Donkey Dilemma [Janet Hook, Los Angeles Times]: "More than two decades after presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale called for tax increases--and lost the White House in a landslide--the Democratic Party is on the verge of a major political gamble: Some of its leading members are proposing an array of tax hikes on wealthier Americans. Some party strategists say calling for upper-income tax increases does not pose the political risk it once did because of wide public concern, particularly among Democratic voters, that the gap between rich and poor is growing."



Donkey Dilemma Dos [Perry Bacon Jr. and Anne E. Kornblut, Washington Post]: "Until Tuesday night, the Democratic presidential candidates had largely ignored the subject of illegal immigration. … But after Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) struggled to answer a question during Tuesday's debate about whether she supports a proposal to give driver's licenses to illegal immigrants, the topic burst into the forefront of the primary campaign and exposed a quandary for Democratic candidates, who broadly embrace immigrant-friendly policies."

Sneaky Senate [Matthew Mosk, Washington Post]: "The Senate appears deadlocked over legislation that would require members to file their campaign finance forms electronically--the method used by their House counterparts, presidential candidates and the majority of state lawmakers. The practical result is that it can take months for Senate campaign filings to become publicly available. Names of donors to a particular campaign often will not be known until long after Election Day has come and gone."

Painless Ploy [Kenneth P. Vogel, The Politico]: "Barack Obama and John Edwards, aiming to contrast their clean-government bona fides with those of Hillary Rodham Clinton, are trumpeting their refusal to accept contributions for their presidential campaigns from political action committees and lobbyists. But passing on PAC cash, in particular, may be more rhetorical device than financial sacrifice."