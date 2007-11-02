Hunting Season: [Alexander Mooney, CNN]: “The Republican National Committee is out with an ad titled ‘Hillary Clinton: Long on rhetoric, short on answers,’ that edits together several different Washington pundits expressing criticism of the New York Democrat's answers at Tuesday's debate.”

Millionaires’ Club: [Nicole Brennan, The Hill]: “With former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R) spending millions on his White House bid, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are weighing the possibility of adding a ‘millionaire’s amendment’ to presidential campaign finance reform measures. … The millionaire’s amendment, as it applies to Senate races, states that if a candidate exceeds the statutory threshold by 10 times, then the cap on the amount of money other candidates can accept from a single donor can be raised.”

Looking Ahead: [Jason Clayworth, The DesMoines Register]: “Mitt Romney--the Republican presidential frontrunner with a large lead in recent Iowa polls--is sharpening his Democratic criticisms rather than focusing on his own party’s challengers, voters and political observers note.”

Veteran’s Affair: [Liz Sidoti, AP]: “John McCain, a Vietnam war prisoner, argued Friday that his top rivals for the GOP nomination aren't qualified to deal with issues like torture--or to be president in wartime--because they never served in the military.”