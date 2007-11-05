"With Sen. Barack Obama continuing to directly challenge Sen. Hillary Clinton today -- both in South Carolina and in a Tribune interview -- his presidential primary campaign is also firing from Iowa with a letter challenging her to more quickly make public documents from her time as first lady."



Thompson's Tough Love [Michael Finnegan and Walter Roche, Jr., Los Angeles Times]:

"Republican presidential candidate Fred Thompson said Sunday that a friend with a criminal record for cocaine and marijuana sales would remain a top fundraiser for his campaign while he evaluates the situation."

Losing Our Vets [Joelle Farrell, Concord Monitor]:

"As Korean and Vietnam War veterans age and the remaining World War II veterans die, historians believe we may soon have a presidential field with no direct experience in the military."

