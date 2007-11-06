Paul's Haul [David Kirkpatrick, New York Times]:

"On Monday, a group of Paul supporters helped raised more than $4.07 million in one day — approaching what the campaign raised in the entire last quarter — through a Web site called ThisNovember5th.com."



Obama Targets Fence-sitters [John McCormick, Chicago Tribune]:

"Obama's embracing of the GOP expanded today with the release by his campaign of a list of 268 Iowa Republicans backing his candidacy."

