Paul's Haul [David Kirkpatrick, New York Times]:

"On Monday, a group of Paul supporters helped raised more than $4.07 million in one day — approaching what the campaign raised in the entire last quarter — through a Web site called ThisNovember5th.com."

 
Obama Targets Fence-sitters [John McCormick, Chicago Tribune]:

"Obama's embracing of the GOP expanded today with the release by his campaign of a list of 268 Iowa Republicans backing his candidacy."

 
Giuliani's New Cold War [Joelle Farrell, Concord Monitor]:

"Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said yesterday that ... if Americans want to leverage a better result from talks with Iran, they must be willing to go to war."

 
Moral Majority Man [Philip Elliot, Associated Press]:

"A conservative leader who once expressed concern about Mitt Romney's credentials announced Monday he was backing the Republican presidential contender."

 
In for the Kill? [Jeff Zeleny, New York Times]:

"Mr. Edwards is exhibiting a fresh ferocity in his second run at the White House. With 59 days until Iowa opens the nominating contest, Mr. Edwards is intensifying his criticism of Democrats, Republicans and a government he calls corrupt."

