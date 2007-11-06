Paul's Haul [David Kirkpatrick, New York Times]:
"On Monday, a group of Paul supporters helped raised more than $4.07 million in one day — approaching what the campaign raised in the entire last quarter — through a Web site called ThisNovember5th.com."
Obama Targets Fence-sitters [John McCormick, Chicago Tribune]:
"Obama's embracing of the GOP expanded today with the release by his
campaign of a list of 268 Iowa Republicans backing his candidacy."
Giuliani's New Cold War [Joelle Farrell, Concord Monitor]:
"Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said yesterday that ... if Americans want to leverage a better result from talks with Iran, they must be willing to go to war."
Moral Majority Man [Philip Elliot, Associated Press]:
"A conservative leader who once expressed concern about Mitt Romney's credentials announced Monday he was backing the Republican presidential contender."
In for the Kill? [Jeff Zeleny, New York Times]:
"Mr. Edwards is exhibiting a fresh ferocity in his second run at the White House. With 59 days until Iowa opens the nominating contest, Mr. Edwards is intensifying his criticism of Democrats, Republicans and a government he calls corrupt."
