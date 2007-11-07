From today's NYT article about Nicolas Sarkozy's storming of the White House:

Mr. Sarkozy arrived in Washington without a spouse but with some of the women who reflect the diversity of his cabinet: Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, a former chairman of a Chicago-based law firm, Baker & McKenzie; Justice Minister Rachida Dati, who has a Moroccan father and an Algerian mother; and Rama Yade, his 31-year-old Senegalese-born subminister of foreign affairs and human rights, whom Mr. Sarkozy calls his “Condi Rice.” [Emphasis added.]

Granted, it never bothers me when people refer to Earl Lloyd as the Jackie Robinson of basketball. But the Condi Rice of France has a different ring to it, doesn't it?

--Jason Zengerle

Photo: Le Point