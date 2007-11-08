The Des Moines Register reports that a conference billed as "Parents 2008: Putting Children on the National Agenda" will take place in New York today. The agenda? Duh. Unlike Italy, Japan and now Iran, our procreative society is hardly in short supply of young'uns. How we care for the 40 million children under ten is a fine descriptor of the state of our union. Education, health care, green spaces and after-school support all factor in. (Some may be surprised to know that the US has the 42nd lowest rate of child mortality worldwide, a metric that may be dragging down our ranking in the UN's Human Development Index.)

In light of this important political consideration, Parents magazine has conducted a reader survey with this question: Which presidential candidate do you most trust to baby-sit your children? The polling shook out like this:

Hillary Clinton: 26 percent

None: 19 percent

Barack Obama: 13 percent

Rudy Giuliani: 9 percent

Fred Thompson: 6 percent

John Edwards: 5 percent

Mitt Romney: 5 percent

John McCain: 4 percent



Ouch. More parents would rather have an empty rocking chair watch the kids than any of Hillary's (male) competitors. It's perfectly understandable that Hillary would get high marks from Parents' mostly female, family-oriented readership. This is the woman who wrote It Takes a Village, and who has staked an implicit claim over the "child and families" issue, first in Arkansas, then in the White House.

The inverse question, however, proved a complicating factor. When asked who they would least trust to mind the kiddies, parents responded as follows: