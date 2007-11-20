Close Quarters: [Anne E. Kornblut and Jon Cohen, The Washington Post]: "The top three Democratic presidential contenders remain locked in a close battle in Iowa, with Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (N.Y.) seeing her advantages diminish on key issues, including the questions of experience and which candidate is best prepared to handle the war in Iraq, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll."

Silver Linings: [Patrick Healy and Jeff Zeleny, The New York Times]: "Gloomy news about the economy formed a backdrop for the leading Democratic presidential candidates Monday as they intensified their fight over which one had the best experience to lead the nation."

9/11 Calls it Off: [Newsday]: "Rudolph W. Giuliani's image as 9/11 mayor took a double hit Monday as he lost a key endorsement from the Sept. 11 commission chair to a rival, and New York firefighters and families of victims of the terrorist attacks took their campaign against him to New Hampshire."

Is Our Children Learning?: [Mark Hayward, New Hampshire Union Leader]: "Sen. Barack Obama is expected to unveil an education plan today that calls for affordable preschool for every child, higher pay for better teachers and the option of more class time for students."