Door Buster [Foon Rhee, Political Intelligence]:
"Since anyone can submit a video to YouTube to pose a question for the
Republican presidential debate this week, Democrat Chris Dodd is taking
advantage to ask about protecting the Constitution."
PAC-man [Greg Sargent, Talking Points Memo]:
"Earlier today the Hillary campaign opened up another front in the battle with Barack Obama, accusing him of breaking FEC law over a report in The Washington Post that said that Obama's PAC had been spreading donations around to supporters in the early primary states."
In it to Spin [Patrick Ruffini, TownHall]:
"He won’t win the nomination. He won’t win any
primaries. But for Ron Paul’s quixotic bid for the White House, it’s 'Mission Accomplished.' "
A Poor Man's Edwards? [Mark Finkelstein, NewsBusters]:
"The former Arkansas governor [Mike Huckabee] found an odd way to refute charges he's
not a true conservative, indulging in some class-warfare rhetoric that
would have been the envy of the former North Carolina senator [John Edwards]."
No Taliban, No Cry [Ben Smith, Politico]:
--Dayo Olopade