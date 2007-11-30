Clinton Emergency: [The New York Times]: “A man claiming to have a bomb strapped to his chest walked in to Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign offices in Rochester, N.H., today and took hostages, police and witnesses said.”

Final Audition: [Jim Kuhnhenn, AP]: “Bill Richardson, John Edwards and Barack Obama addressed party officials who make up the Democratic National Committee at the committee's fall meeting here, their last opportunity to speak to such a gathering before the first presidential voting begins in January.”

New York State of Mind: [Rebeca Sinderbrand, CNN]: “New York may be Sen. Hillary Clinton’s home turf – but the man in charge, Mayor Mike Bloomberg, met this morning with Barack Obama, one of her chief rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.”

Law of the Land: [Jim Davenport, AP]: “Republican White House hopeful Rudy Giuliani said Friday he wouldn't try to change laws that make citizens of children born in the U.S. to illegal immigrants, noting that it's a matter determined by the Constitution.”