And that pitch can work. Although a number of the New Hampshere voters I spoke with at the event said they had some major disagreements with McCain--mostly on immigration--all of them said they were either definitely going to vote for him or were seriously considering it. As Ed Lee, a tax collector from Manchester who voted for McCain in 2000 and will do so again in '08, put it: "He's honest. I don't agree with him on immigration. But I'm not so sure I trust that the others will do what they say they're going to do on it, either."

Six months ago, when everyone was writing McCain's political obituary, it was hard to believe he'd still be campaigning at this point--much less that he'd be within shouting distance of first place in New Hamsphire. Then again, six months ago, it was just as hard to believe that, by early December, the GOP race would be as unsettled as it is; surely someone would have emerged as the undisputed frontrunner by now. The fact that no frontrunner ever did emerge is undoubtedly one of the major reasons McCain's still in this thing. And the longer the race remains unsettled, the shorter McCain's odds--as long as they may still be--at winning the whole thing become. If Republican voters can't find another candidate to their liking or don't trust what those candidates say, maybe they'll be like Lee and go for the guy they feel they can trust--even when they don't necessarily agree with him.

I'm going to follow McCain around New Hampshire for the next couple days for a print story, but I'll try to post some of my impressions to the Plank, as well.



