A couple of thoughts:

First, I didn't hear Romney use the word "Mormon" (or a variant of the word) a single time during the speech. (For what it's worth, I just heard a CNN commentator say he used the word once.) But if you were watching on CNN, you saw this weird red graphic appear on the left-hand third of your screen a few minutes into the speech, with the word "Mormon" in big block letters and various disconcerting facts scrolling across the bottom of it. (E.g., Joseph Smith claimed God told him to take more than one wife, the Church's ban on African-American priests prior to 1978, etc.) Not only was it incredibly distracting, but it obviously introduced precisely the kind of specificity Romeny was trying to avoid. I suspect the Republican beef with CNN, which was already sizeable after last week's YouTube debate, will only grow.

Second, Romney was very savvy about using religion in much the same way Giuliani uses his pro-choice abortion views: As a testament to his integrity, something people have questioned in light of Romney's various conversions on social issues. "Americans do not respect believers of convenience," he said, "those who would jettison their beliefs even to gain the world." Translation: "You may have reservations about my religion, but I won't pretend I'm something I'm not (or that I'm not something I am) just to win the White House, so we're just going to have to agree to disagree on doctrinal matters." This was deftly executed.

Third, Romney took care to join the religious-conservative side of the war on Christmas (i.e., the defenders of Christmas). In some respects, this was a religious version of another Giuliani move, which is to make common cause with conservatives in the fight against overweening liberals. (That would be Hillary Clinton and The New York Times in Giuliani's case; the secularist left in Romney's case). "Nativity scenes and menorahs should be welcome in our public places," Romney said. Translation: You may have reservations about my religion, but let's not get too caught up in them at a time when all of our religions face real threats from non-believers." Just before this line, Romney dropped a very interesting phrase: "The religion of secularism." Is it just me, or is it slightly bizarre to use the word "religion" in a derogatory way--to conjure up dogma, irrationality, intolerance--in a speech defending religion?