On October 17, 2007, John Edwards told an audience in Keene, New Hampshire the following :

Here’s the truth: the system in Washington is broken. Money is corrupting our democracy. Lobbyists and the special interests they represent are pouring millions of dollars into the system, and stopping the change we need dead in its tracks.

Our founding fathers intended our government to do the will of the people. But today, it’s doing the will of the special interests instead.

There is, I think, much truth in former-Sen. Edwards diagnosis. As one reads of the ever-more-gridlocked Congress--or, more to the point, perhaps, a Congress where the ostensible majority of Democrats is effectively deprived of the ability to pass legislation by a mixture of the Senate filibuster and the threat (and reality) of presidential veto--it is impossible not to share his belief that "the system in Washington is broken." But Mr. Edwards' mistake--and, of course, he is not alone in this--is that he prefers to stick to the well-trodden path of blaming only "money, lobbyists and the special interests they represent" instead of offering a truly serious analysis of our political system. Such an analysis would require a far more skeptical analysis of "our founding fathers." It is, one should recognize, little short of preposterous to state that they "intended our government to do the will of the people." As many readers of Open University reminded me in earlier months, when I was offering a variety of criticisms of our undemocratic Constitution, the framers were by no means either democrats or, even more certainly, contemporary Democrats. They were republicans (note the lower case) who did what they could to put a variety of stumbling blocks in the way of anything that we would today recognize as democratic government. I do not necessarily blame the founders for doing this. As Akhil Amar and others have pointed out, relative to their historical situation, they were far more "democratic" than any other group of national leaders. But that is only to say that they rejected Monarchy and Aristocracy, not that they were in the slightest committed to anything that we would today recognize as robustly democratic (beginning, for example, with genuine respect for the principle of one-person/one-vote that is so spectacularly violated by the Senate, the Electoral College, and the presidential veto). If I am disinclined to bash the framers, who deserve most of the praise they receive as historical actors, I have no reluctance to bash 21st century Americans such as Sen. Edwards. He is, alas, all too typical in his unwillingness to emulate such past leaders as Woodrow Wilson and Theodore Roosevelt, for starters, who were not afraid to suggest that our 18th century Constitution was as much a source of our problems as a solution to them. That would constitute real leadership of a kind missing in any of the contemporary candidates (including my own favorite, Sen. Obama).

One reason that lobbyists put so much money into presidential campaigns, for example, is their recognition that we have a tricameral and not a bicameral legislative system, as is being demonstrated every single day.