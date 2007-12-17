Dodd Balls [ThinkProgress]: "Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT) took to the Senate floor and protested the [FISA] bill today, arguing that that Congress should not reward the President’s 'favored corporations' for betraying 'millions of customers’ trust.' In response to the White House’s insistence that the telecomm’s actions were legal, Dodd explained, '[W]e say to President Bush that a nation of truly free men and women would never take ‘trust me’ for an answer, not even from a perfect president — and certainly not from him.' "

Playing With Fire [Matthew Yglesias, The Atlantic]: "Barack Obama reaps the harvest of his campaign's idiotic decision to start releasing oppo research on Paul Krugman as the latter unloads on Obama, slamming him as 'the anti-change candidate' who's such a prisoner of his desire for good press coverage that he's ignoring a vast populist tide sweeping the country."

All Three Fix Le(e)ks [Frank James, The Swamp]: "I'm no logician. And I certainly don't want to pick a fight with Clinton, who was one one of the smartest presidents the U.S. has ever produced. But I don't think the plumber-chef thing works as an analogy."

Sully for Ron [Andrew Sullivan, The Atlantic]: "Paul and McCain ... have both said things to GOP audiences that they knew would offend. They have stuck with their positions despite unpopularity. They're not saints, but they believe what they say. Both have also taken a stand against the cancerous and deeply un-American torture and detention regime constructed by Bush and Cheney and Rumsfeld. In my book, that counts."

