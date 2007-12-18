This morning's Times, like most other news sources, reports that at an

international conference in Paris presided over by Nicolas Sarkozy -- a

gathering which Jacques Chirac would have never been allowed to chair -- the

attendees pledged nearly two billion dollars more than the Palestinian

Authority had requested from what is coyly termed the "international donor

community." This turned out to be, as the Times reminded, the "most

ambitious" such venture since 1996, at which point Yassir Arafat was still

ruling the roost from Ramallah and there was absolutely zero progress on

arrangements between Israel and the Palestinians. Now, whenever the

putative "good guys" announce future contributions, the skeptic in me

reawakens...and doubts.



Start with the U.S. Condi Rice trolled her sad song: "The Palestinian

Authority is experiencing a serious budgetary crisis...This conference is

the government's last hope to avoid bankruptcy." But, of course, it may go

bankrupt and that's because money designated for the P.A. does not always

go to the P.A. There is one consolation: the new prime minister, Salam

Fayyad, is trusted by all of the outsiders, including the Israelis. He is

a professional, and it is hard to think of him as a patronage dispenser.

Still, even the American pledge is a bit dicey, being "misleading, because

much of it had been announced previously by the White House but has not

been approved by Congress."



Rather more reliable are the European nations and especially the Norwegians

and Swedes. But, the Times points out, "Many countries do not fulfill

pledges that they make at such conferences. Egypt and other Arab countries

are known for pledging funds to the Palestinian Authority that they do not

deliver." Although, of course, they do weep for the Palestinians.



Which is really a bigger story. This narrative is told in a Policy Watch

of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy called

"Aid to the Palestinians and the Role of Oil-Rich Arabs." It was written

by Simon Henderson and the brothers Michael and David Makovsky, serious

scholars all. It is actually indecent how these Arab states ignore the

Palestinians. Except that, since they are chintzy towards others, it hurts

them when their cash is misused which is almost always. And there is no

guarantee that their cash won't be misused this time either.

