From time to time, we ask New York drama critic Jeremy McCarter to assess the theater of politics. Here's his take on some candidate appearances on this weekend's Sunday morning talk shows:

Let the screenwriters keep striking. Without their help, the Sunday talk shows go on yielding tense plots and subplots, improbable characters in twisty relationships, and bold strokes of comedy. Some of them are even intentional.

"Great to be here," said Hillary Clinton as she walked onto the set of This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Is "great" the word she wants there? Behind interviewer and interviewee stretches a long history, full of volcanoes--one that created half an hour of weirdly compelling psychodrama. Stephanopoulos needed to press Hillary about the usefulness of her experience as First Lady. Yet as an aide and confidant of her husband, he probably could have answered most of his own questions. He never did refer to his four years in the White House, or the Whitewater section of All Too Human, the autobiography in which he describes giving Hillary advice that reduced her to angry tears. Nor did either of Hillary's two oblique references to Stephanopoulos's time in the West Wing illuminate their eventful past. Here was some cool, cool professionalism. But was that a touch of frost in her voice when she said "Great to see you" as the interviewed ended?

In more cheerful news for Hillary, whatever time she's been spending focus-grouping her laugh lately is paying off. When confronted with a Peggy Noonan column that called her more polarizing than Nixon, she erupted not in the old cackle but a new effusion, with a hint of giggle. Charm! Alas, she had the bad luck to be followed by John McCain. Appearing on a live feed from Iowa, he didn't wear the fixed smile of most politicians--the kind that makes you think their captors are just out of view, feeding them ransom demands to read to the camera--but one that suggested a barely stifled laugh. Clearly this man is loving life, though is it because his precipitous return to contention means he might win, or because now he's really going to go splat if he loses? As David Grann wrote in TNR during the 2000 campaign, McCain has a perverse love of long odds and losing propositions. When Stephanopoulos asked him how he could compete after accepting public financing, McCain flashed him a grin that all but announced, "How in the hell am I going to pull this off?" He managed to sneak a plug for his website into a discussion of his campaign's finances just before the interview ended, and laughed like crazy.