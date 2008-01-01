Meet Jo Zunkel, a resident of rural Ogden who showed up to see Hillary Clinton at Iowa State University in Ames this morning. Jo is an archetypal Hillary supporter--a woman in her sixties who backs Clinton without reservations and loves the idea of a strong and brave woman in the White House. "She's very intelligent. We need somebody with brains," Zunkel told me, adding that she is totally commited to caucusing Thursday night. With Zunkel was her friend, Judy Paulson, who liked Hillary's because "she's accomplished things." Of Obama, Paulson said, "I think he's smart, I think he's a good philosopher, but to me I don't think he's proven anything."

Zunkel added that she doesn't think the media gives Hillary a fair shake. "The press has been just horrible to her," she said. "All they focus on is the negative, they never say anything positive." (Was that Howard Wolfson whispering in her ear?)

After chatting with me Zunkel squeezed into the rope line and got her copy of Living History signed. Another satisfied customer.