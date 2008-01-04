Bye Bye Birdies [Martin Kady II, Politico]: "Two Senate veterans — Democrats Joe Biden of Delaware and Chris Dodd of Connecticut — are abandoning their presidential campaigns after very poor showings Thursday night in the Iowa caucuses."

Blame Iowa [The Editors, New York Times]: "Keeping this race alive so significant numbers of Americans in more populated states can participate would begin to make up for the ludicrous spectacle of the past year, which enriched the television networks and the political consultants (some $300 million already spent) far more than it enriched the political dialogue. We hope both parties will wake up and end the undemocratic system in which the choice of a new president rests far too heavily on nonbinding votes in January by voters that don’t necessarily represent the rest of the country."



Clinton: Game On [Jonathan Weisman and John Kane, Washington Post]: "'We're sending a clear message that we are going to have change, and that change will be a Democratic president in the White House in 2009,' [Hillary Clinton] told supporters as she conceded to Barack Obama. But she added: 'What is most important now is . . . how will we win in November 2008 by nominating a candidate that will be able to go the distance? And who will be the best president on Day One? I am ready for that contest.'"

A Run on the Bank [Susan Davis, Wall Street Journal]: "A victory in New Hampshire is now even more critical to Romney’s bid, and if his loss here tonight is indicative of anything, it’s that message beat money. That news should be encouraging for McCain, who like Huckabee, is still struggling to keep his campaign coffers in the black."