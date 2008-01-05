And, you know, in 2000 we, unfortunately, ended up with a president who people said they wanted to have a beer with; who said he

wanted to be a uniter, not a divider; who said that he had his intuition and he was going to, you know, really come into the White

House and transform the country. And, you know, at least I think there are the majority of Americans who think that was not the right

choice.

There are two problems with this. The first is that it's just too strained. Whatever their superficial similarities, Barack Obama is just so different from George W. Bush--in disposition, experience, biography, intellectual faculties--that any analogy between the two seems kind of ridiculous on its face. Second, I think trying to compare any Democratic rival to Bush is just too over the top to be credible, even if it were apt. Bush is so detested in the party that most voters will have a hard time believing any Democrat in-good-standing could have anything in common with him.

4.) Both Hillary and Obama looked good on the Pakistan question. Hillary got to showcase her detailed knowledge of the region--her comment about considering a military strike there in the context of Indian-Pakistani tensions was especially sharp. Meanwhile, Obama had a nice line about how the only reason we have to talk about action in Pakistan that we failed to get bin Laden when we had the chance, and the reason we failed was that we diverted our attention to Iraq. This was a much more plausible link between Pakistan and Iraq than he attempted just after the Bhutto assassination.

5.) If you happened to be paying attention to the bipartisan mixer that happened during the intermission, you might have noticed Obama looking a little sober-faced as he talked to Mitt Romney. (The two men have traded barbs over the last few months via the press.) Here's what Obama strategist David Axelrod said when I asked him about it in the spin room: "My sense is that it was probably nothing particularly noteworthy. I think they exchanged pleasantries." He said this with a slightly mischievous look on his face, so I noted that the exchange went on for a long time. "They exchanged a long series of pleasantries," Axelrod shot back.

I'll report back if I get anything else on that.

--Noam Scheiber