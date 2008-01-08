Fellow Duncaneers, we told you of the Hunter campaign's "below the radar" strategy of targeting Wyoming, Nevada, and Michigan. Now see the results! Duncan Hunter just came in a close third place behind Fred Thompson and Mitt Romney in the second national primary in Wyoming! THIS IS HUGE! ... Folks, there have been doubters, but let us put all doubt asunder. If we win or place well in one more early primary, the White House is within our grasp.